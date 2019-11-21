A piece of holiday history for a Mid-Michigan city will live on, thanks to the hard work and dedication of one local man.
A large Santa Claus and reindeer light display used to adorn the roof of the F.P. Horak building in downtown Bay City every holiday season. But the building was demolished.
Now, Dave Clements is bringing it back for some holiday cheer.
“That’s what we’re shooting for is coming across the Vet’s Bridge to be able to see Santa Clause,” the Bay City man said.
Clements and his wife love to see the Christmas lights on display while traveling around Bay City.
So when he learned the Santa Claus display was going to be demolished, he couldn’t stand by.
“It was completely destroyed. I looked at it and thought we could bring it back together,” Clements said.
So Clements got together with his son’s electric company and the electrician’s union in Bay City to fund the repairs.
Then he worked on the display for 140 hours, replacing about 2,400 lights and putting together more than 20 pieces.
His work led to the display finally going on top of the Bay County Historical Museum.
Clements is not done either. He said he plans to add more to the display along with putting up Bay City’s annual Christmas tree.
“Last year we had 1,500 smiling faces looking at a Christmas tree. So hopefully it will be the same thing this year,” Clements said.
The Christmas tree lighting is happening at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 in Bay City’s Wenonah Park.
