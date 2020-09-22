A Bay City man died from injuries he sustained in a crash in northern Michigan last week.
The crash happened about 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16 on M-32 near W. Martin Lake Road in Otsego County's Elmira Township.
It was a single vehicle crash and the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Munson Medical Center for treatment.
The preliminary investigation reveals the driver, 85-year-old Ernest Rytlewski, of Bay City, was traveling eastbound on M-32 when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, Michigan State Police said.
The vehicle rolled over and struck a tree before coming to a rest.
Rytlewski was extricated from his vehicle by first responders.
Rytlewski died from his injuries on Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.