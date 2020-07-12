The Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a residence in the 900 Block of Broadway Avenue on July 12 just before 1 p.m. for a deceased subject.
The deceased individual was a 30-year-old Bay City man found by his roommate.
An investigation was conducted into the circumstances surrounding the death and police say, at this time, no foul play is suspected.
The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death.
If anyone has any information on the incident, please contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at (989) 894-0161.
