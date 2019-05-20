A man from Bay City was taken to the hospital after state police believe he swallowed a baggie of cocaine.
On Sunday, May 12 at about 1 a.m., troopers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on Pinewood Court, near North St. Helen Road in Richfield Township.
The driver was identified as Paul Wagner, a 38-year-old man from Bay City. Police said he was the only person in the vehicle.
Troopers noticed a baggie with a white powder inside the car.
When they asked Wagner what the substance was, he put the baggie in his mouth and tried to swallow it, police said.
Troopers physically tried to stop Wagner from swallowing the potentially dangerous substance. Wagner then revved his car’s engine and tried to put it in gear.
Michigan State Police said the troopers recognized a potential injury for Wagner and the general public, so troopers used a taser on Wagner.
Wagner stopped resisting and was taken into custody.
Troopers said Wagner did swallow the baggie and he was taken to Munson Hospital in Grayling where he was admitted for several days.
Hospital staff recovered three small baggies containing the white powder, which had been passed by Wagner.
Preliminary field testing suggests that the baggies contained cocaine.
Wagner was lodged in Roscommon County Jail after several days of treatment.
The Roscommon County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant charging Wagner with possession of cocaine as well as resisting and obstructing.
He was arraigned in the 82nd District Court on May 14 and was given a $100,000 bond.
