A man is in critical condition after a crash in Bay City.
Bay City Public Safety Officers were called to the intersection of Garfield Ave. and 15th Street for a crash Tuesday around 6:45 p.m.
A 64-year-old Bay City man was hit by a vehicle traveling south on Garfield.
He was taken to McLaren Bay before being transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
He's listed in critical condition.
The crash is still under investigation.
