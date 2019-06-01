The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused a crash that killed a man from Bay City.
Deputies were sent to the crash in the 1600 block of East Wheeler Road in Monitor Township at 5:55 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.
Sheriff Troy Cunningham said a silver Chevrolet Silverado truck was eastbound when it went off the roadway and struck a culvert in a driveway.
The driver, a 25-year-old man from Bay City, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the truck.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.