A Bay City man died Thursday after crashing into a tree.
Around 4 p.m. Bay City Public Safety Officers were called to South Madison Avenue and 17th Street for a crash.
Someone who lived nearby heard the crash and helped the 68-year-old man that was driving, officers said.
The engine was smoking so the person pulled the driver out of the vehicle out of fear it would catch on fire, according to officers.
The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Officers are still investigating but said the driver was headed south when he left the road and hit a tree head on.
