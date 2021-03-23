A Bay City man was killed Monday after being hit by a vehicle while walking.
Around 6:45 a.m. Monday, 35-year-old Andrew Pinney was headed north along Three Mile Road near North Harbor Drive in Frankenlust Township when he was hit by a vehicle also headed north on Three Mile.
The drive of the vehicle was a 21-year-old Bay City woman.
Pinney was taken to a nearby hospital and he died from the injuries sustained in the crash.
The Michigan State Police Reconstructionist and Aviation teams helped at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the MSP Tri-City Post at (989) 495-5555.
