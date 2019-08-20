A Bay City man was killed in an ORV accident southwest of Cadillac.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was called to State Road, just south of the Village of Luther on August 17.
When officers arrived, they said they found 68-year-old Edward Armond Beiser of Bay City unresponsive.
First responders did CPR, but he was later pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
