A Mid-Michigan man is giving back this summer by cutting lawns for anyone who needs it out of the goodness of his heart.
“It’s just something to give back to my town, to my city,” said Darion Lopez.
Lopez is giving back to his hometown of Bay City in a big way this summer. His plans are to mow lawns in the area for free.
“I was riding around town and looking at some yards and um, you know seeing that they need some work, and realizing that not everyone can do it themselves physically. Not everyone has the ambition to, you know some people just don’t like to do that kind of stuff, so why not? Just figured I’d help them out,” Lopez said.
Lopez made a Facebook post asking anyone in Bay City, Essexville, and Bangor Township to contact him if they would like their lawn mowed for free.
“You know a lot of people don’t have a ton of money, so if they feel like they need to give me something, they can just tip me. I’m not going to ask for anything,” Lopez said.
Lopez said he already has multiple appointments booked and when he heads out, he’s alone. He said it’s just him and his push-mower.
Lopez’s family admits it’s a little crazy since he works third shift, so he’ll have to juggle his schedule, but said they are proud of him.
“No matter how big, no matter how small, I’ll push-mow,” Lopez said.
