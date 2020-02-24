Most of Tom Baird's favorite childhood memories involve going to Tiger Stadium with his dad and his brother.
About 7 years ago, Baird's dad passed away, and that's when the Bay City resident decided to re-live his favorite memories by beginning a Detroit Tigers collection centered around the team his family loved: the 1968 World Series Champions.
“I've found some amazing stuff, some of it I’ll never part with,” Baird said. “Down here I have a big team photo and a rare American League division pennant.”
There's a rare “Sock it to 'em Tigers” bumper sticker, ticket stubs and programs from all seven games of the ’68 World Series, a popcorn holder from that season as well.
The Detroit Tigers produced a record album after the season, it's narrated mainly by Ernie Harwell.
The list of items Baird owns featuring his beloved tigers goes on and on, but what’s his favorite piece of memorabilia?
“The seat cushion from the ‘68 world series,” Baird said. “The backside of it has 31 autographs. Norm Cash, Al Kaline, Willie Horton, Bill Freehan, Jim Campbell, Bill Bean the trainer. A multitude of autographs. That's one thing I'm really proud of.”
Baird says he has pretty much everything he set out to get when he started his purchases 7 years ago. But like most collectors, he's always on the lookout to add more gems at the right price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.