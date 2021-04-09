A Bay City man was sentenced to prison for child pornography charges.
Brandon Scott Parsons, 28, was sentenced on Friday, April 9 to 12 years in prison for possessing and accessing with intent to view child pornography involving prepubescent minors or minors under the age of 12, Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin said.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington also imposed five years of supervised release on Parsons. Parsons pleaded guilty on Dec. 23, 2020.
“This sentence should serve as a warning for those who target and prey on children,” Mohsin said. “The aggressive investigation and prosecution of child predators remains among the high priorities for our office.”
Parsons distributed eight images containing child pornography on social media platforms on July 16, 2019, according to court documents. A search warrant conducted on March 23, 2020 revealed an additional five images containing child pornography on an SD card in Parson’s cell phone, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The images involved minors under the age of 12 or prepubescent, and bondage and bestiality scenes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Parsons was previously convicted on Feb. 17, 2015 for felony possession of child sexually abusive material and felony use of computers to commit a crime.
