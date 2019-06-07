As the weather stays beautiful all weekend long, you may see a local man paddling the Saginaw River in his kayak.
But it’s what he’s doing on the river that’s earning him a lot of praise.
Josh Neary doesn’t just kayak for fun. He is on a mission to clean the waters by pulling up junk and trash on his way downstream.
The Bay City man has a passion for removing unwanted items in the Saginaw River.
“I don’t like seeing it out here in nature because this place is beautiful,” Neary said.
On Friday, June 7, Neary pulled out a section of a wooden fence from the water near Bigelow Park. He said it feels good to do his part.
“That piece of litter I saw before isn’t there anymore. The land looks that much nicer and it’s nice to see other people want to get involved. They want me to kind of start some sort of group to arrange outings to come do this some more,” Neary said.
As Neary has spent time making the river a cleaner place, he has found some pretty unique objects along the way.
“A full-size refrigerator. About three weeks ago I pulled that out. And luckily, the thing about that one is it had a long extension cord on it for the power plug. So I was able to wrap that around the back of my kayak and that took me about 35 minutes just to go 50 feet with it,” Neary said.
Neary said you don’t need a kayak or a willingness to fish junk out of the water. Instead, making sure to clean up after yourself goes a long way.
“The river is nice. It’s fun to be out there. But if everyone just kind of picks up, does their part, picks up just one piece of litter a day, I think we could make a huge difference,” Neary said.
Neary has been picking up trash around the Saginaw River since early January.
