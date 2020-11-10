As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the Bay City Mayor and Commission are asking residents to do their part and help stop the spread of the virus.
Bay County is seeing an 11.25 percent positivity rate, there were 430 cases in the first week of November, and there are more than 70 COVID-19 deaths, according to the city.
Hospitals are also nearing capacity as more patients check-in.
READ MORE: Mid-Michigan hospitals seeing increase in COVID-19 patients
The Bay City Commission and Mayor said they support remote learning for all K-12 public, private, and parochial schools through January.
The health department issued the following steps to help stop the spread of the coronavirus:
- Wear a mask anytime outside your household.
- Social distance: Maintain at least 6 feet of separation whenever possible.
- Wash your hands: Using soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid poorly ventilated spaces: Meet outdoors if you will be gathering with other persons.
- Avoid crowds: Limit the duration of time you spend in public venues and limit your number of close contacts from outside your household.
- Quarantine when exposed: If you were identified as a close contact to a person deemed infectious, remain at home until 14 days have elapsed since your most recent exposure to any infectious person.
- Get tested: If you develop COVID-like symptoms, seek testing promptly and self-isolate while awaiting results.
- Self-isolate when infected: If you test positive for COVID-19, remain at home until 10 days have elapsed since the onset of your symptoms (or since testing was performed if you remain symptom-free).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.