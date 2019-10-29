Bay City motorists may experience traffic delays on Tuesday.
The water department has an emergency water service to replace at 214 S. Henry, which will involve a lane closure north and southbound near the Jane Street intersection, the city said.
Traffic will still be able to travel in both directions, but will only use the center two lanes.
The Liberty Bridge will also have intermittent openings Tuesday morning for testing.
