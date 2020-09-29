GQT Movies announced its reopening plan for theaters across Michigan.
The plan includes the Bay City theater reopening on Oct. 9.
“We are pleased to be in a position to make today’s announcement of the schedule for our reopenings across the state. This has been a long time coming, and we are ready to get back to the job of serving our valued customers,” COO Matt McSparin said.
The company said it will focus on social distance, sanitize, and safely following recommendations.
"Guest safety through clean and disinfected lobbies, bathrooms, concession areas, and auditoriums will be our priority,” McSparin said.
GQT Movies added the theaters will be opening with "everyday low pricing on tickets and concessions that are 10 to 25 percent less than previous pricing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.