Bay City NAACP holds 63rd annual Freedom Fund Banquet

For 63 years, Bay City’s NAACP has been a staple within the community.
To celebrate that anniversary, they held a special Freedom Fund Banquet in which they invited the whole community.
“The theme for this year’s banquet is embracing the moment,” said the President of the NAACP Bay City branch Darold Newton.
Newton said he wanted to acknowledge the milestones the group has made in its several decades of service by not only inviting local leaders to Sunday’s banquet and fundraiser but also a guest speaker to discuss the achievements made by people of color in their community.
“What I’m going to speak to is actually something really kind big,” said Dr. Dawn Hinton, the keynote speaker.
Hinton, a professor of sociology at Saginaw Valley State University, specializes in studies of race and ethnicity.
In keeping with the theme of embracing the moment, Hinton discussed how people can be a force for change in their neighborhood.
“A general sense of what do we need to do in order to embrace the time that we have here, what is our responsibility to our communities and what do we do in order to make a difference,” Hinton said
That difference is what Newton wants all members to keep in mind after the banquet, especially when it comes to fulfilling their civic duty.
“And there’s also the 2020 vote, which we’ve got to make our voices heard,” Newton said. “That along with public education and the youth it’s just a whole plethora of things that we’re going to cover and we’re keeping our eye out on, and it’s just if we all do our part, we should all come out on top.”
