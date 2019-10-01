A few nights each week you’ll find Peggy Barber, her husband, and their son on the mats practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
It’s a sport the Delta College health and wellness professor picked up about five years ago.
“I got into it really for self-defense. I’ve always been a fitness person and bodybuilding, so I felt strong. If I was ever in a situation, I’d want to be able to protect myself,” Peggy said.
Within two years, Peggy became so good at the martial art she won a world master title at the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation Championship in 2017.
“If someone would’ve told me when I started jiu-jitsu that someday I’d be a world champion, I’d be like ‘what,’” Peggy said.
While training to defend her title early last year, Peggy discovered a lump on her breast. After multiple tests, she received the bad news.
“It was the scariest thing in my life when I got the phone call that it’s cancer. I live a healthy lifestyle. I’m plant-based. I’m a vegan. It was a shocker,” Peggy said.
As you can imagine, the diagnosis sent a ripple effect through her family.
“I remember when she told me, I’m not sure how long she had known about it, but when she told me I was devastated. I like cried the whole night,” said Vincent Barber, Peggy’s son.
“She eats so well. She exercises. She’s a picture of fitness. So I was just shocked, couldn’t believe it, in disbelief, angry. Because the way she lives her life, it was like how is this happening to her of all people,” said Joe Barber, Peggy’s husband.
Peggy’s determination and passion for life and fitness helped her get through her cancer battle. About a month after the discovery, she had surgery to remove the tumor. Right after that, there was one thing on her mind.
“When I got home from surgery from U of M, I put on my pegboard – it’s right on my dresser – and it said ‘world champion Las Vegas 2019.’ I looked at that every day and just wanted to get back to the mats and train,” Peggy said.
Within weeks, Peggy was back in the gym. In August, more than one year removed from her cancer detection, she competed at the World Master Jiu-Jitsu Championship.
Peggy won the 2019 international title, fulfilling the goal she had set. Peggy believes that goal and her love of jiu-jitsu helped her beat cancer.
“It clears your mind and it was my saving grace before surgery and because I did it, it was my saving grace after surgery as well. There’s a jiu-jitsu high afterwards. I leave here, I feel euphoric. It’s something that’s an amazing feeling when you’re done,” Peggy said.
This isn’t the first time Peggy Barber has overcome a physical ailment. Before winning the world title in 2017, she tore her ACL and was off the mat for a year.
She’s also not the only champion in the Barber house. Her husband Joe is a multiple national title winner in jiu-jitsu.
