Police were searching for a missing Battle Creek mother of 8 who’s originally from Bay City.
Melissa "Missy" Skutt has been found safe and is with her family and church members.
Skutt was last seen early Wednesday morning leaving her Battle Creek home, according to Battle Creek Police officers.
Officers said she was in a white 2011 Chevy Cruze with license plate number 2KYM32.
Officers said her phone was turned off and friends, family and the police haven’t been able to contact her.
She regularly attends mass at Catholic churches in the Battle Creek and Augusta areas.
Family said Missy used to live in Midland and grew up in Bay City.
Battle Creek Police are not releasing anymore information out of respect for Skutt and her family. They would like to thank everyone that shared information about her case.
