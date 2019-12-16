Way to go Mallory!
Miss Michigan, and Bay City native Mallory Rivard has won the preliminary interview competition during the Miss America competition.
The judges announced the rankings Sunday evening, and she continues the preliminary competitions on Monday, Dec. 16.
As part of the preliminary competition, all contestants are privately interviewed by a panel of judges, which counts for 20 percent of the contestant's overall score. Along with the talent, on-stage question and social impact initiative portions of the competition, the preliminary scores decide the top 15 finalists, who will go on to compete in the final night of competition, which will be televised nationwide on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Rivard is a 1st-grade teacher at MacGregor Elementary. She was crowned Miss Michigan in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.