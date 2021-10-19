GENERIC: Bay City Police badge

Officers in Bay City are investigating reports of a car explosion after a loud noise was heard between five and six in the morning.

On Tuesday at 8:39 a.m., officer from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to a home on the 300 block of S. Kiesel Street. The resident informed officers they hear a loud noise earlier that morning, but the damage was not discovered until they were leaving for work.

The vehicle sustained significant damage from the explosion that appeared to come from inside. The vehicle did not catch fire, and no one was injured.

Officers believe there is no general threat to the public. The State Police bomb squad and ATF assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-894-0161.

