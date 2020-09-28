A block party in Bay City turned violent when a fight that officers say began in Lucky’s Pub, continued into Midland Street.
It was a ripple effect, that resulted in multiple physical altercations, shots fired, and two arrests.
"Last Sunday morning was basically out of control and unacceptable," said Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini said.
That's not the only disturbance that this area has seen recently.
Just last month there was another fight that resulted in shots fired, leaving one injured. Cecchini says that’s not it.
"We get calls out there for drunken disorderly quite a bit," he said.
With multiple disturbances come community concerns.
“They want Bay City to be safe,” Cecchini said. “Where they don't worry about these types of acts going on that create disorder and violence."
City Manager Dana Muscott says that the city's commissioners are taking it seriously.
"We do worry,” Muscott said. “My worry is that somebody's going to get hurt, but it could happen anywhere in our city. Unfortunately, it has happened the last couple times in that same area."
Moving forward there's a potential for change.
"We're going to take a wide look at the issues that have happened and maybe what we can do to curb them going forward,” she said. “We want to get rid of that perception of Bay City. We don't need any of that out there on social media that it's not safe. So, we'll do some clearing up on our end with that."
