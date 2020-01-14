Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini likes what he sees when viewing the yearly crime statistics.
"The numbers are good," he said.
Between 2018 and 2019, criminal sexual conduct down 20 percent, robberies dropped 28 percent, burglaries decreased 15 percent, but felonious assaults did rise by thirty nine percent.
And there were also two homicides last year, up from zero the year before.
"If you look at our ten-year trend, we will have a couple of homicides one year and then none the following year,” Cecchini said.
He says his staff deserves praise for the low crime rate.
"Our public safety officers are out there patrolling the streets,” he said. “Our detective bureau has very high clearance rates. Typically, in the high eighty percentile. So, if you commit a crime there's a likelihood you're going to be brought to justice and that's important."
Cecchini also credits residents of the city for the strong crime numbers.
"We have citizen district councils in different areas of the city, the south end, the northeast, yes they're very helpful."
Cecchini is quick to point out collaboration with federal, state, and county authorities is another reason why Bay City has a low crime rate.
He admits you can't have zero crime, but there's nothing wrong with reaching for perfection.
"We don't rest,” Cecchini said. “This is nice. But we want to do better every year."
