With high levels of precipitation expected to hit the area this weekend, Bay City staff are asking residents to check their storm drains and clear them of debris and leave to help reduce street flooding.
Over the next few days, the city said they will be monitoring road and sidewalk conditions along the waterfront. They said crews may need to close walkways and parking areas.
The public is being asked to avoid closed areas and to not remove any barriers that have been placed to prevent access. The city said the high-water levels have the potential to create issues with the infrastructure.
The city asks residents to report hazardous conditions to 911 and report outages to (989) 894-8350.
“We are monitoring the storm predictions and data to make necessary preparations,” said City Manager Dana Muscott.
You can track the latest weather conditions from the First Warn 5 weather team here.
