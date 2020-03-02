"You are drinking water that is coming through a lead line," Robert Dion said.
Dion says that's what 6,000 city residents are being told about the water that comes from the tap. Dion is the Department of Public Works Director for Bay City.
He says it's all part of state requirements to replace all lead service lines by 2045. Dion wants people who have lead service lines to take precautions.
"Turn on your water and let it run for a period of time so you're getting the water from the main, not your service line,” Dion said. “Check your aerators, empty them. Always check your aerators. Flush your hot water tank, you're supposed to do that once a year anyway."
Getting a faucet filter isn't a bad idea either Dion says.
He says the water in Bay City is below federal and state lead action levels.
It's the service lines that run from the front of homes to the main that is the concern. Dion says the city is using money from its own budget, has taken out a loan, and is charging city residents a monthly $2 lead abatement fee. All to replace all the lead service lines.
"Trying to get that lead out is a team effort as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “And a $2 fee, I mean it's less than a cup of coffee, to try and make our water system even that much better."
Dion says replacement of lead service lines is already underway. He says more than 300 lines will be replaced this year alone.
"We're doing more than what we're supposed to be doing because we are adamant to make sure that we're trying to do everything we can to get the lead out of the system," he said.
