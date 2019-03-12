A new viral trend is sweeping the nation, but this time it's for a good cause.
The #TrashTag Challenge encourages people to cleanup parks or other littered areas near their home. Participates then post before and after photos of their clean up work.
A Bay City organization, Gateway Bay City, decided to get it on the trend and offer a monetary reward to entice people to participate.
The organization took to Facebook and told people to send them their before and after photos of their cleanup work in Bay County during the month of March.
The organization will then post all entrees on March 31.
The post with the most views will win $200. The managing editor of Gateway Bay City donated $100 towards the prize and an anonymous donor offered an additional $100.
