Making the decision to cancel an annual tradition. That's what the Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee President Tom Newsham had to do Wednesday night.
"When Michigan had two reported cases that was the straw that broke the camel's back if you will," Newsham said.
Coronavirus concerns wiping out the parade and St. Patrick's Day race activities scheduled to take place this weekend.
City Manager Dana Muscott says losing the event will impact the local economy.
"It's customary for people to still visit us, visit our restaurants and our pubs in the community. But there will be a loss," Muscott said.
Business owners in Bay City share in the disappointment.
"It's terrible. I mean nothing like this has ever happened," Rick Revette, owner of Gatsby’s restaurant and Mulligan’s pub.
He says this Sunday would've been one of his biggest days of the year. Even though the parade and race are off, he wants people to know Mulligan's pub will be open.
"We'll still run our Irish stew which is wonderful and the corn beef and cabbage,” Revette said. “And I’ll have some deals on green beer so it's still a fun time."
Race participants lost money too. Bridget Staffileno with event sponsor Jolt Credit Union says the entry fee is non-refundable. But those who signed up will still get their medal and shirt.
"Bay Area Runners Club is a non-profit so all the money that is raised goes back in the community,” Staffileno said. “Hey, I understand the pain of losing it."
This is only the second time this event has been canceled. And organizers are hopeful a third instance is many years away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.