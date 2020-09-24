The Bay City Department of Public Safety is asking for help investigating a larceny and credit card fraud.
The department posted several pictures to social media, asking that if you recognize anyone in them, or have information that will help with the investigation, to call Det. Meyer at (989) 894-0161 x2367. Or you can email him at bmeyer@baycitymi.org.
