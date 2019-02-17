Some brave residents took a dive into frigid and icy water for a good cause.
The Bay City Polar Plunge at the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA raised money for the Special Olympics of Michigan.
Plungers splashed into a pool of breath-taking cold water with many dressing in costumes.
“The Special Olympics supports 275 athletes from 14 different sports, so it’s a great cause and I’m happy to be part of it,” said Jeff Seifferly with the Bay City Polar Plunge.
Sunday’s Polar Plunge is just one of 30 throughout the state that is helping raise funds for the Special Olympics of Michigan.
