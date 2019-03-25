The Bay City Public Safety Department is cracking on aggressive drivers for the next week on some major roadways.
Police will be especially focused on speeding, failure to obey, making an unsafe lane change, and distracted driving.
From Wednesday, March 27 to Friday, April 5, officers will be directing efforts in the following areas:
- Center Avenue, from Trumbull Street to Madison Street
- 7th Street, from Madison to Veteran’s Memorial Bridge
- McKinley, from Madison to Veteran’s Memorial Bridge
- Saginaw Street, from 3rd Street to Columbus
- Jenny Street, from Veteran’s Memorial Bridge to Euclid
- Thomas Street, from Euclid to Veteran’s Memorial Bridge
