The Bay City Public Safety Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Speedway on Broadway Street.
Police said it happened at 1 a.m. when the masked male suspect entered the gas station and demanded money.
No weapons were seen, but they were indicated, police said.
The suspect fled north with an undetermined amount of money.
A Michigan State Police K9 unit was called in to track the suspect's trail but they could not find him.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call (989) 894-0161.
