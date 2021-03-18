Police are investigating after a Bay City man said a firearm accidentally discharged and struck his roommate.
First responders were sent to the 100 block of N. Walnut St. on Wednesday, March 17 at 8:47 p.m. for an individual who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.
The caller, a 23-year-old Bay City resident, told Bay County 911 that a firearm accidentally discharged and struck his 30-year-old roommate in the chest while inside a residence, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.
When officers arrived on the scene, they gave medical aid to the victim. The victim was then taken to Covenant Hospital by Medstar EMS for treatment and was later released.
Police said the 23-year-old man was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning and was later released. This incident remains under investigation. Officers were assisted by Michigan State Police.
