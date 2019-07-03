The Bay City Department of Public Safety is gearing up for an influx of people in the city for the annual fireworks festival.
Ahead of the festivities, the department issued the following traffic tips for those planning to attend:
- Veteran’s Memorial Bridge will be closed to pedestrians beginning at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 and will reopen immediately after the fireworks are over. There are no exceptions to this as it is a safety issue. Officers will not allow people to walk across the bridge.
- People parked on the west side of the Saginaw River are encouraged to exit Bay City to the west. People parked on the east side of the Saginaw River are encouraged to exit Bay City to the east. If exiting the area requires crossing the Saginaw River, people should be prepared for long wait times.
- Drivers should watch carefully for pedestrians, especially children. The festival is a popular event for families who will be returning to their cars or homes in the dark as vehicles leave the area. Please drive carefully and remain alert.
- Pedestrians should make every effort to cross streets at intersections that have traffic signals or stop signs. Pedestrians should not cross a street at any location except corners.
- Boaters should be aware that the Saginaw River will be closed to boat traffic at 5 p.m. by the U.S. Coast Guard and Bay County Sheriff Marine Patrol. A safety zone to the north and south of Veteran’s Memorial Bridge will be strictly enforced.
