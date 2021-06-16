The demand for blood continues to climb as the United States is facing a severe shortage caused by the pandemic.
Over the past three months, the Red Cross said it has distributed over 75,000 more blood products than usual, which is more than 800 extra units a day.
"We've known for a long time how important blood and blood products are to, you know, health and wellbeing across the country and how important it is to give blood," said Scott Ellis, executive director of Bay City Pride.
There is a critical blood shortage across the state. Following COVID-19 the red cross said the demand is higher than ever.
Ellis would like to see more LGBTQ community members donate, but certain regulations make that difficult.
"One of those policies really has to do with men who have sex with men or who may identify as gay or bisexual. And there are. Limitations put on their eligibility to be a donor," Ellis said.
The FDA sets the guidelines for the organizations.
Currently the guidance issued by the FDA is the deferral period to donate was shortened in 2015 from 12 months to three months for male donors who have sex with men, female donors who have had sex with men who also have had sex with men and people that received new tattoos or piercings.
The American Red Cross said they are working on getting certain FDA guidelines changed to make sure blood donation is safe, but also inclusive to everyone including those in the LGTBQ community.
"Red Cross believes that blood donation blood donors that want to come out. They should not be prohibited based on their sexual orientation and we are working on that. We're working with our partners in the blood industry and the FDA to address this," said Meghan Lehman from the Red Cross.
Ellis hopes it is sooner than later.
"Update these policies and procedures to make it more eligible for donors to give blood and blood products," Ellis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.