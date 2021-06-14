A dangerous surge in gun violence is putting cities across the country on edge with eight mass shootings in six states killing at least nine and injuring dozens more in recent days.
Since the beginning of 2021, members of the community, city leaders, and law enforcement from Flint to Bay City have been calling on residents to put down the guns and stop senseless acts of violence.
"I am concerned about this summer. For whatever reason, a degree of lawlessness that I haven't seen in my 35 years," Bay City Public Safety Director Mike Cecchini said.
Cecchini is bracing for what could be a violent three months. Gun violence is on the rise across the country and Bay City is no different.
"Lack of obeying the law, lack of control, lack of settling differences you know, by talking things over instead of you know, just being violent," Cecchini said.
Cecchini said his department is doing what it can to try and prevent violent crime by following their quality of life action plan. The plan includes traffic stops to show visibility, patrolling the parks, enforcing curfew laws, and focusing on repeat offenders that cause a lot of crime.
"The arrests we made in regards to the homicide and the shooting on Midland Street has caused a reduction of incidents in gun violence or weapons offenses," Cecchini said.
More help is on the way after the Bay City commission unanimously voted to approve Cecchini's request for four additional police officers.
"I appreciate it. I appreciate the support of the City Manager Dana Muscott and the support of the commission," Cecchini said.
Cecchini said it will be this fall at the earliest before those officers are ready to join the ranks. In the meantime, he is urging everyone to do their part this summer and beyond.
"I think that's really the key thing is respect for each other and don't be quick to act to violence," Cecchini said.
The Gun Violence Archive counts at least 272 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year. That is defined as incidents with four or more people shot. The organization is also reporting more than 8,900 gun deaths. It said mass shootings spiked to 610 in 2020.
