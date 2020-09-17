The Bay City Public Schools' Board of Education approved staff layoffs at its Monday meeting.
The layoffs mainly impacted the district's pre-kindergarten program, Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said.
The enrollment numbers for the program are down, which is why many of the teachers were laid off, Bigelow said.
The layoffs take effect Oct. 14.
The program is funded through federal grants.
Bigelow said the layoffs are not permanent. If enrollment increases, the district may receive the grant money to bring some employees back.
In addition, a few teaching positions were laid off due to declining enrollment. In total, 14 employees were laid off, Bigelow said.
“We foresee bringing many of the employees back," he said.
Bigelow clarified the district is in a sound financial state. The layoffs were due to grant funding and enrollment decline.
