All Bay City District Public Schools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 3 because of a threat of violence made towards Bay City Central High School.
Administrators became aware of the threat of violence around 8 p.m. on Thursday. Administrators say the threat started on social media and appears to be a challenged for students to post.
The photo and threat have been noticed by multiple other districts. The threat does not seem credible. Bay City Public Schools are closing for an abundance of caution.
If anyone has any information, they can email info@bcschools.net or contact local law enforcement.
