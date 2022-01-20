Bay City Public Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 21 and Monday, Jan. 24 due to illnesses.
The closure is caused by a high number of illnesses and to allow everyone to rest and recharge, Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said in a letter to families.
“We are keeping a close eye on the impact of illnesses and our ability to appropriately staff buildings,” Bigelow stated.
The school district said it will sanitize school facilities before students and staff return on Jan. 25.
After school activities on Jan. 20 will continue as normal. All elementary and middle school activities are canceled Jan. 21 and Jan. 24. High school athletic contests will continue when possible, Bigelow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.