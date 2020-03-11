Bay City Public Schools is halting all attendance incentives until further notice in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
This includes awards for perfect attendance and high school attendance incentives.
“While we understand the value of attendance incentives, they are not in alignment with recommendations for virus prevention,” wrote Superintendent Stephen Bigelow.
The school district is strongly recommending all students and staff home if they are sick.
“We appreciate your patience, flexibility, and support during this unprecedented time,” Bigelow wrote.
Parents with any questions or concerns can email info@bcschools.net.
