Without vaccines for kids under 12 and a rapidly spreading delta variant, the Center for Disease Control is now recommending everyone wears masks in schools.
"And there are children who are 12 to 17, only about 30 percent of them so far going into the school year have been vaccinated,” Rochelle Walensky, a director with the CDC said.
But that's just a recommendation.
"Our plan actually has not changed. While we are encouraging, strongly encouraging unvaccinated to wear masks, we are not mandating masks. We're gonna leave that decision up to families and the students themselves,” said Stephen Bigelow, the Bay City Public Schools Superintendent.
For Bay City Public Schools, Bigelow is listening to local guidance.
"Now, what could cause that to change is if we were to have some sort of a, a mandate that were to come across locally from the county health department or from the state level,” Bigelow said.
Bigelow hopes that if that mandate comes, people won't refuse to mask again.
"You know, if anything that I’ve learned over the last year and a half, people are flexible, and overwhelmingly they have been accommodating throughout this entire process,” Bigelow said.
And Bay City isn't alone, other districts are holding off on mask mandates.
"I think we're all concerned about the delta variant. You know, we really haven't felt the full effect here in our community with it. I'm certainly concerned about it. We're waiting to see what happens. You know, when, if, the delta variant comes into our community it could be problematic, there is no doubt about that,” Bigelow said.
The district's first day is in less than a month on August 24.
