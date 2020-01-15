The Bay City Public School District is looking to fill a vacant position on its Board of Education after the president resigned on Monday.
According to Superintendent Stephen Bigelow, Mark Zanotti resigned on January 13 at the board meeting.
Zanotti was a fantastic member on the board and he served for a long time, Bigelow said.
Bigelow said that Zanotti did not provide them with a reason why he wanted to resign at the meeting.
According to the district, a special meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. to fill the vacancy.
If you have any questions concerning the role of the board of education and the responsibilities of a board member, please contact Superintendent Stephen Bigelow at 989-671-8165.
