Bay City Public Schools voted for students and staff to return to in-person learning next month.
The decision was made at a meeting held Tuesday night, Sept. 22.
The district voted for kindergarten through 8th-grade students to return on Oct. 12 while 9th through 12th-grade students head back on Oct. 19.
Stay with TV5 as we'll have more on this story.
