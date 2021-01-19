Many school districts across Mid-Michigan are going back to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
One of those districts is Bay City Public Schools. Pre-K through 5th grade will be in classrooms.
If you’re not familiar, Bay City has been fully online since early November and started this calendar year online as well.
Rachel Ayala has two kids in Bay City Public Schools and can’t wait for them to go back.
“I do like them to be in school for the fact of friendships and they get to see their friends and do their extracurriculars that they are missing out on,” Ayala said. “You know, we’re just, we’re not used to being home, we’re always on the go.”
The family feels comfortable with the safety measures in place in the district.
Ayala and her husband both work in schools. She works as an aid in a preschool that will be going back in-person on Tuesday and her husband does maintenance work at MacGregor Elementary.
“I feel like our schools do the best that they can and keep up on everything that needs to be done,” Ayala said. “He’s been working this whole time, has been having to report every day, so he’s making sure that everything is ready to go. Bay City Public School does a good job making sure everybody’s safe.”
