This year, many Mid-Michigan school districts plan on being in-person by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s March 1 request.
For the most part, teachers are excited.
Amanda Walker, a teacher in Bay City Public Schools, is coming back to teach her students in-person next week.
While she understands they’ve lost a lot, Walker tries to see the upside.
“A lot of people are talking about what kids are losing during the pandemic,” Walker said. “But I like to think about all the things they’re gaining too. And they’re gaining a lot of really awesome skills. They’re gaining these technology skills, they’re troubleshooting on Zoom, they’re learning about time management and organization and stuff like that.”
While Walker feels safe teaching in-person, she said there is some underlying anxiety to being back.
Jessie Johnson, a consultant for students with autism, agrees that in-person is best as long as it’s safe.
“With the starting and stopping and that, that’s definitely caused a disruption,” Johnson said. “I actually was looking at my calendar and there’s two little guys that I have been trying to get in to do observations on to help consult with the teams and I, just because they’re on that hybrid schedule so they’re only there a couple days a week and then with the shutdowns it’s been almost impossible.”
Johnson said when it comes to outside of school, teachers have to trust that their students and colleagues are staying safe.
