The Bay City Public School Board voted Monday to move the start of the school year to remote learning.
In a school board meeting Monday night, members approved to start the school year remote and move the start of the year to September 1.
Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said in a statement, "We cannot reasonably ensure the safety of our students, staff, and families in a face-to-face return to school."
School board members plan to revisit the decision at the October 12 meeting, Depending on the status of the pandemic they could choose to go back to face-to-face learning, do a hybrid of in-person and online or continue online learning through the first semester.
Families have the choice to enroll students in the entirely virtual program offered through Bay City Public School. The deadline to sign up is Friday, August 14.
"We understand that our decision is unsettling for many families as we attempt to navigate with students, staff, and community safety in mind," Bigelow said. "Please know that we intend to return to “normal” as soon as it is safe."
