New security measures will soon be in place at Bay City Public Schools.
The district states it is implementing a formal visitor management system known as Raptor on Monday, April 8.
The system is paid for by grant dollars and will be installed in all school buildings.
Raptor is designed to track visitors, including volunteers and contractors.
All visitors will be asked to present a state-issued identification upon their arrival at a school building.
Visitor information will be entered into the Raptor system but will not be shared with outside agencies or authorities.
Visitors who cannot provide identification will not be allowed into a building.
An approved visitor will receive sticker a badge that identifies them, the date, and the purpose of their visit. The badges must be worn at all times during school hours.
Badges are not needed for:
- Dropping off an item to the office or getting paperwork
- Visits to school buildings after school hours (for performances, games, etc.)
- Minors accompanied by an adult with a badge
The district says anyone with questions about the Raptor system can contact their building’s principal or Carla Derocher, Director of Student Services, at 989-671-8121.
