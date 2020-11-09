Bay City Public Schools will move to remote learning beginning Nov. 11.
"We are planning on a return to face-to-face instruction at the beginning of the second semester, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021," Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said in a letter to the community on Monday, Nov. 9.
The decision was made after Bay County was designated as "high risk" due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.
"Bay County has risen to a 11.2 percent positivity rate," Bigelow said.
Bigelow added the district has experienced an increase in COVID-19 exposures among students, staff and families.
Buildings will be in contact with students and parents/guardians regarding remote learning schedules.
"We realize that this is short notice, but COVID-19 does not follow timelines," Bigelow said.
