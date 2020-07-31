Bay City Public Schools is opening online registration for all families to notify them whether they are selecting in-person or online instruction for the fall.
Instructions on how to register will be announced on August 5.
The school says you can learn more about their online option here.
TV5 is your School Source. You can stay up-to-date with the latest back to school news here.
