Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday historic funding for schools as part of the state's pandemic relief efforts.

More than $4 billion in additional spending will be included in the state's new budget.

"I'm excited to finally see it come through," said Stephen Bigelow, Superintendent at Bay City Public Schools.

Bigelow is like a lot of school superintendents across the state welcoming an influx of new funding to the school budget. Whitmer signed legislation that sends $4.4 billion of federal COVID-19 relief funding to Michigan’s K-12 education system.

"We're looking at using some of the funding for training and resources for our staff. The professional development to focus on student recovery coming out of this especially when we're dealing with mental health," Bigelow said.

Bigelow said Bay City Public Schools will receive $6.2 million and the funding doesn't stop there.

"We also saw an increase in the per pupil foundation allowance, that's how much money we get per student, to $8700. Which is an increase of $589 from last school year," Bigelow said.

Bigelow said the per pupil funding increase does a lot towards putting all school districts on a level playing field.

"One of the things that we have seen is that the funding between districts is not always equal. And this is going a long ways to shortening that equity funding gap that we see between many districts," Bigelow said.

In May, Whitmer paid a visit to Bay City Central High School. She talked about her goal to invest more in education.

Bigelow is glad to see what Whitmer said coming to fruition.

"Knowing that this additional funding is coming in provides us with a little breath of relief as we're attempting to provide all those additional support services that we know our students are going to need in a post-pandemic world," Bigelow said.