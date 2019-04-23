Bay City's Downtown Development Authority has two "Parking Ambassadors".
They help people with parking issues and questions. They also chalk car tires and issue parking tickets to people who stay in a space too long.
That practice has been suspended since Monday's Federal Court ruling that Saginaw's tire chalking program is unconstitutional.
Bay City DDA Executive Director Suzanne Maxwell says the Authority and it's attorneys are now reevaluating the ticketing system.
It could return in some form but there is no time frame for that decision.
Maxwell says the DDA's main goal with parking is to keep adequate space available for patrons of Downtown businesses.
